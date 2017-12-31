Six dead, four injured in various accidents in Karachi

KARACHI: A man died and two others were injured late Saturday night in two separate traffic accidents, rescue sources said.

The emergency response team said that a man died when a truck hit a motorcycle on Mai Kolachi Road.

Meanwhile, two other persons got wounded in a traffic accident on Shahrah-e-Faisal, officials said.

In a separate traffic accident, one man died and two were injured.

Body found in Orangi

Rescue officers said that a dead body was found from a vehicle in Khairabad, Orangi Town.

However, the body is not identified yet and neither cause of death is determined.

Four dead in Jauharabad

Four people were killed, including two women, in a traffic accident near the college crossing in Jauharabad, rescue officials said.

The rescue officials further added that the deceased were not identified.