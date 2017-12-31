10-year-old Pakistani boy to be released from Indian prison

A young Pakistani boy aged 10 will be sent back to the country from India on Monday.

The boy, Hasnain, is said to have hearing and speech disabilities. He was imprisoned in India and is now expected to enter the country on foot through Wagah border.

The boy was locked up in an Indian prison in Amritsar since May 17, 2017. The High Commission for Pakistan in New Dehli reached to the Interior Ministry of the country and asked to search the parents of the child.

The boy met an officer of High Commission for Pakistan, Fauzia Manzoor, and drew a Pakistani flag to communicate his nationality.

It is reported that Hasnain was earlier kept in an observation home – where juveniles impending an enquiry are kept- in Faridkot, India, after which he was shifted to Amritsar.