‘Pakistan respects Palestinian envoy’s active participation in events’

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) spokesperson said on Saturday that Pakistan’s unambiguous and steadfast support to the Palestinian cause was well known.

This statement comes in response to media queries regarding the participation of the Palestinian Ambassador Walid Abu Ali in a public meeting held in support of Palestinians

“Pakistan has always supported the two-state solution, with East Jerusalem as the capital of the Palestinian State,” the statement said. “Pakistan’s unequivocal position was demonstrated in the rejection of the US decision to recognise Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.”

The statement went on to say that a number of public rallies and meetings have been held in Pakistan, and the Palestinian envoy has participated in many of these meetings.

“The public meeting held yesterday was yet another demonstration of the Pakistani strong sentiments in support of the Palestinian cause,” the spokesperson said. “This public rally was attended by thousands of people from all walks of life. More than 50 speakers addressed the rally, including Hafiz Saeed.”

Contrary to the impression being created, he said, UN proscription does not place any restrictions on the freedom of expression.

The people and government of Pakistan respect the Palestinian ambassador’s active participation in events organised to express solidarity with the people of Palestine, the statement concluded.