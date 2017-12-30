No room for another NRO: JI

Jamaat–e-Islami Ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that there is no room for another NRO as providing a safe passage to the criminals and returning them to the corridors of power again would be the worst form of enmity towards the country and the nation.

He was speaking at a dinner hosted in his honour by the European Muslim Council of Manchester. He also talked to the media on the occasion. The function was attended by large number of the intelligentsia, including Ulema, doctors, educationists, ladies and youth. Secretary General, UK Islamic Mission, Riaz Wali and Deputy Secretary General, JIP, Muhammad Asghar were also present.

Sirajul Haq stressed upon the Election Commission to hold elections of the political parties under its supervision to strengthen democracy in the country. He said that the worst form of dictatorship prevailed in the country under the cover of democracy and the constitution and the law seemed to be totally helpless before the ruling elite.

Dynastic politics was the common norm in the political parties and the common political worker had lost interest in politics. The electoral system was a plaything in the hands of the oppressive feudal lords, capitalists and vaderas. The Election Commission had failed to enforce its code of conduct due to which corrupt elite managed to reach the assemblies.

The JI chief said that the nation would not allow another NRO. On the other hand, he demanded that all those benefiting from the NRO of Pervez Musharraf be also brought to accountability.

He further demanded that all those whose names had appeared in the Panama leaks and those who had plundered public money and transferred to foreign banks should be debarred from contesting elections till their accounts were audited.

He said that the JI was fighting against corruption as the problems of the country could not be solved without making the country free from corruption.

The JI chief told the Pakistanis living in European countries that they were the unofficial ambassadors of the country abroad and they should work for the supremacy of Islam and as model citizens and best Pakistanis.

Sirajul Haq said that the government was the biggest hurdle in the solution of the Kashmir dispute.