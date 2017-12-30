Man holds family hostage, kills father-in-law

RAWALPINDI: A person, allegedly having a mental disability, held his family hostage in Morgah area of the city on Saturday.

According to to rescue sources, the man, Abdur Rahim, shot dead his father-in-law and held the rest of his family hostage. After much feat, the police has managed to get the situation under control and have arrested the man.

A policeman was also injured in the exchange of fire and taken to DHQ Hospital.

One of the children managed to escape from the house.

30-year-old Abdur Rahim works in the construction industry and is supposedly mentally challenged and a drug addict.

Neighbours claimed that the suspect tried to commit suicide by jumping off the roof of the house the previous day.

Police said around 20 people were trapped in the house since last night, before the police finally arrested Rahim with cooperation and support from the elite force.

Rawalpindi CPO Israr Abbasi who reached the site of the incident told media outlets that the Rahim was no ordinary resident and an investigation will be launched into the incident.