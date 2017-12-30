Country facing internal, external hazards, says Nisar

ISLAMABAD: Former interior minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan has said that country is facing internal and external hazards.

Addressing a youth convention of the party at a local hotel in Taxila on Saturday, he said that party is in a difficult position, and he would side with it in this hour of trial. He said that he had been in the party for the past three decades.

He said youth are the asset of the party, and they would play a key role in the victory of PML-N in the coming general polls. He said that he would never compromise on his principles, adding that he quitted the important portfolio like interior ministry.

Nisar suggested that the party has to come out of this state of uncertainty and despondency, pulling the government out it as well.

He said that a state of uncertainty would be harmful to both the party as well as the incumbent political dispensation.