Ayesha Gulalai not allowed to sit on stage per tribal customs

Member of National Assembly (MNA) Ayesha Gulalai was stopped from sitting on a stage with tribal men at a protest against the proposed merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Saturday.

Gulalai was denied a place on the stage by the organisers of the protest as they said that it was against tribal customs and traditions for a woman to sit on stage.

The MNA tried to persuade the organisers by reasoning with them but the protestors refused to budge from their stance. The legislator was left with no choice but to eventually leave the protest gathering.