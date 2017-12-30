Afghan envoy to India condemns Pakistan’s treatment of Jadhav’s family

BHOPAL: Afghanistan Ambassador to India Shaida Mohammad Abdali on Saturday condemned the treatment by Pakistan to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav’s mother and wife, saying they should not have been made victims of politics.

“Human beings should be treated like humans only, and not be made victims of politics,” Abdali told Indian media.

India had already taken a strong note of the meeting that came after a two-year-long wait, in which Jadhav was separated from his family by a glass screen.

The communication for a little over 40 minutes between them was through an intercom device.

Jadhav is on a death row in Pakistan over charges of terrorism and spying for India’s intelligence agency Research and Analysis Wing (RAW).

On May 18, 2017, the International Court of Justice stayed the hanging after India approached it against the death sentence.