Activists demand release, safe return of Raza Khan

‘We will continue our struggle for safe recovery of our colleague’

LAHORE: Civil society members and peace activists along with friends and well-wishers of Raza Khan on Saturday gathered at the Liberty Roundabout to express their concerns about inability of the state to recover the missing activist.

The peaceful protest was joined by TV host and prominent journalist Najam Sethi, social activist Saeeda Diep, Atiqa Shahid, Umair Vahidy, Zeeba Hashmi and people from different walks of life. “I’m here to record my protest against the abduction of Raza Khan, who was missing since December 2,” said Sethi.

The event was in continuation of previous two peaceful protests in Lahore, where the civil society members raised their voice against culture of enforced disappearances. The activists said that such abduction was becoming a normal practice in Punjab.

A habeas corpus petition has been taken up by the Lahore High Court with two hearings already taken place. A petition has also been filed with the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and the issue is also under discussion in Senate’s Committee of Human Rights.

Based in Lahore, Raza Khan is a social activist who was working on peace education and raising awareness on social issues. He has been missing since December 2, 2017. His family and friends are working on the campaign for his safe recovery and have expressed hope that the authorities would help bring him back.

Saeeda Diep said that Raza Khan was not involved in any bad activities but he was doing a good job for the promotion of peace in the county. She appealed to the prime minister to find the missing activist and present him before the court and the media. According to the police investigation, the missing activist is not in the custody of any civilian institution.

“We will continue our struggle for the recovery of our colleague and record protest in front of media and the general public,” Atiqa Shahid said on the occasion. She said that they were concerned for his safety, hope and pray that he has not been tortured and demanded his safe return.