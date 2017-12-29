TUBITAK, PSF call proposals for research projects until Jan 15

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) in collaboration with Turkish Research Council calls for proposals under bilateral cooperation for a duration up to 24 months to enhance the quality of research in both the countries.

The joint call will be open until January 15 for the applicants on both sides for online applications.

The aim of the call is to allow partners to collaborate bilaterally and gain access to new research environments, facilities, knowledge and expertise, an official of PSF told APP.

“Pakistani applicants are required to email the complete set of application (in one single file) to director international Liaison on [email protected] while the Turkish applicants will make their joint application online via The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey’s (TUBITAK’s) online system reachable from uidb-pbs.tubitak.gov.tr.”, he informed.

The projects will be monitored through progress reports and the final report by both PSF and TÜBITAK for its content and progress, the official said.

“The funding will be provided jointly by TÜBITAK and PSF in the form of non-repayable project grants”, he informed.

Topics for the research proposals included renewable energy, earth sciences, aeronautics, materials science, biotechnology and environmental science.