Rs3.567b recovered from defaulters

FAISALABAD: Under the directions of Deputy Commissioner Salman Ghani, the District Revenue Department has recovered almost Rs 3.567 billion from defaulters in one year.

Talking to reporters, ADC (R) Muhammad Shahid said that larges acres of state land was retrieved from squatters during the period as the district administration launched a vigorous campaign against defaulters of government dues.

Shahid said that Rs 46.138 million were recovered under capital value tax (CVT), Rs 52.710 million of registration fee against annual target, Rs 65.615 million of annual target of CVT, Rs 4.713 million under AIT, Rs 2701.327 million recovered in annual target of stamp duty and Rs 95.836 million under other heads of government dues.

He further mentioned that land was acquired for construction of Karachi Lahore Motorway (KLM) and Rs 2.495 billion had been disbursed among KLM affectees.

The ADC (R) also said that 30,253 mutations issues were resolved and 14,589 missing mutations retrieved and service of 81 mauzas have been made operational during the last year. He said booths in each tehsil headquarter had been established to issue Farad in order to provide the services to general public at their door steps.