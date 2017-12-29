PFA bans production, sale of ‘chooran’

LAHORE: The production and sale of chooran – a mixture of powdered herbs and or minerals, also used in Ayurvedic medicine – has been banned by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) across the province.

The harmful effects of chooran were noted with serious concern after the scientific panel of PFA conducted a research on the components of the banned item. The herb is used for various purposes which include indigestion, acidity in stomach and others.

However, PFA’s Director General Noorul Ameen Mengal said tartaric acid present in chooran led to several diseases which include a variety of ulcers, and children get most affected since there is a common use of it among them.

Strict action would be taken against those found to be violating the ban, PFA said.