PaRRSA reconstructs 13 calamity-insurgency affected BHUs

PESHAWAR: Provincial Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Settlement Authority (PaRRSA) has completed the reconstruction of 13 Basic Health Units (BHUs) in Malakand Division to provide better health facilities to the inhabitants of the concerned areas.

According to a press release of the authorities issued here Friday, Settlement and Rehabilitation Secretary Relief, Zahir Shah and PaRRSA Director General (DG), Mohammad Khalid along with officials of NESPAK and the C&W department visited district Swat and inspected the construction work related to the flood and insurgency-affected drinking water schemes, BHUs and other projects.

During their visit to Chakdara-Fatehpur road, they were given a detailed briefing regarding the reconstruction of the relief scheme on which the secretary relief while expressing satisfaction over the pace of work said that the completion will not only benefit the locals but also those coming from far-flung areas will get better communication facilities.

He directed the completion of the project within the stipulated time period and also assured his full cooperation. Chakdara-Fatehpur Road is 82-kilometer long.

Zahir Shah also visited clean drinking water project Saidu Sharif and said that such projects are of high importance, which will benefit 5000 people. 85% work on the project has been completed.

He directed the completion of the project within a period of one month.

Later, he also visited other irrigation schemes, saying they are providing better facilities to the people.