National exhibition attracts visitors at PNCA

ISLAMABAD: A two-month long national exhibition representing all provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu Kashmir is attracting a large number people here at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The exhibition was aimed at paying a tribute to renowned artists including Iqbal Jafri, Mian Aijazul Hassan, Colin David, Saeed Akhtar, Ahmed Khan, Zulqurnain Haider, Mansur Rahi, Basheer Ahmed and Hajra Mansoor.

These artists are the Icons of Pakistani art and have contributed their best to the promotion of art in Pakistan, said PNCA Director General Syed Jamal Shah. He said that the 9th national exhibition is being revived as a regular annual event after a gap of 13 years.

“Prior to the big event, PNCA organized a series of regional exhibitions representing all provinces, which were given relevant context according to the cultural heritage of the land such as; from Mehergarh to Quetta, from Harappa to Lahore via Katas, from Akra to Peshawar via Takht Bai, from Mohenjo-Daro to Karachi via Makli and from Takht Bai to Islamabad”, he said.

The exhibition includes the works of almost 500 artists from all over the country. The artists have used a broad spectrum of formats and techniques including painting, sculpture, calligraphy, photography, miniature installations and videos.

The exhibition displayed a highly diversified range of experimentation both in 2D and 3D works including sculpture, installations and videos.

It is hoped that the work will generate dialogue, discussion and creative discourse as the purpose of this exhibition is to stimulate the artist’s mind, open new horizons and promote arts and culture through a national platform.