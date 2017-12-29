NAB to probe Pakistan Steel Mills closure

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) decided Friday to conduct a comprehensive inquiry to fix the responsibilities on officials involved in squandering billions of rupees of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), eventually leading to the destruction of Pakistan’s largest iron manufacturing facility.

The inquiry had been assigned to pinpoint the officials responsible for bringing the PSM to its knees and also to investigate the reasons behind the sitting government’s apathy in this regard.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had written a letter to NAB for initiating an inquiry in to irregularities found at the Pakistan Steel Mills so that the livelihoods of thousands of employees could be protected. Employees of the steel mill have been working without salaries as the facility had been facing a financial crunch for some time now.

It merits mention here that the National Assembly Standing Committee on Industries and Production had taken notice of the PSM issue and had asked the NAB to take action against the culprits.

Furthermore, NAB had decided to put the names of all past and present directors and other officials on the Exit Control List (ECL) so that the culprits could not leave the country until the probe concluded.