IHC directs interior ministry to remove Shahabuddin’s name from ECL

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed the Ministry of Interior to remove the name of former federal minister Makhdoom Shahabuddin, allegedly involved in ephedrine scam, from the Exit Control List (ECL).

IHC Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani announced the judgment in a petition filed by Shahabuddin, seeking removal of his name from the ECL on medical grounds.

The former minister said the cases against him were initiated under political grounds and requested the court to issue directives to the ministry to remove his name from the ECL so that he could visit abroad for medical treatment.

After hearing the arguments from both sides at large, the court subsequently accepted the stance of Shahabuddin and directed the ministry to remove his name from the ECL.