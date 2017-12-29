Desecration of Quran: innocent released after nine years’ imprisonment

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday released a man as he was proved innocent after nine years of imprisonment. He had been booked under the allegation of desecration of Quranic pages.

During the remarks, the chief of the two-member bench, Justice Dost Muhammad Khosa remarked that the one who levels false charges of blasphemy against anyone actually commits a blasphemy adding it is the duty of the state to lodge a case on crimes against humanity.

Justice Qazi Faiz Isa said that the main witness of the incident is dumb and deaf, on which the prosecution told the court that allegations were levelled by the cousin of the accused.

“Brother is murdering brother nowadays,” Justice Isa remarked over the justification of prosecution.

Rizwan Ijaz, counsel of the accused argued that his client has served nine years in prison as the case against him had registered on 29th of September, 2008.

“It is unlawful to force prisoners with above than 60 years of age to work in a jail, the legislation needs to put a ban on work of senior prisoners inside the jails,” said the learned Judge.

Afterwards, the court ordered the acquittal of the accused on the basis of unavailability of evidence.

It is pertinent to mention that accused Muhammad Mansha had accused of desecration of Quranic pages some nine years ago in Sadiqabad area of Bahwalnagar.