Asim Hussain reaches Pakistan, predicts PPP victory in 2018 elections

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and former petroleum minister Dr Asim Hussain arrived in Pakistan from Dubai on Friday morning after his name was removed from the Exit Control List (ECL) by the interior ministry.

Speaking to media personnel at Karachi airport, Dr Asim predicted that the PPP would win the next general elections in 2018 by a landslide margin and that his party was mindful of political tactics of opponents, that it would not allow anyone to play havoc with the country.

Criticising Pakistan Muslim League- Nawaz (PML-N), Dr Asim said that the Sharif brothers were defaming the country by pursuing a self-centered political agenda and that they were indulging in a war against state institutions.

The former minister further stated that the Sharif brothers were off to Saudi Arabia to ask forgiveness for their “sins” and that the Parliament will decide whether to exercise the National Reconciliation Ordinance (NRO) in the cases of the former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Asim Hussain was in London since November after the Supreme Court of Pakistan granted him permission to travel.

On Thursday, the interior ministry finally removed the PPP leader’s name from the Exit Control List (ECL) after his lawyer moved a contempt of court application in the Supreme Court.

Dr Asim through his lawyer Barrister Latif Khosa filed the application seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against the interior secretary and additional secretary for not removing his name from the ECL despite the court orders.

In his plea, he stated that the authorities did not remove his name from the ECL, which is a flagrant violation of the apex court’s order.

On November 16, the apex court had granted Dr Asim permission to travel abroad on the medical grounds and had directed the authorities concerned to remove his name from the ECL.