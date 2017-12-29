Accused in Saira Naseer murder case handed over to police for 8 days physical remand

HYDERABAD: In the murder case of Pakistan Muslim League-Functional’s (PML-F) activist Saira Naseer, the police have obtained an 8-day physical remand of her son and daughter in law.

Fahad Ali Shah, son, and Sadaf Sarhindi alias Rabi, daughter in law, who were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday were produced before a judicial magistrate on Friday.

The magistrate handed over the two suspects to Hyderabad police for an 8-day physical remand.

Earlier on Thursday, Hyderabad SSP Peer Muhammad Shah told a press conference that the police had collected incriminating evidence against the couple. He claimed that after a quarrel between Saira and Shah on December 6 at the former’s bungalow in Defence Phase II, the son hit his mother in the head with a pestle which proved to be a fatal blow.

“Her dead body was later taken in her car to a remote locality in Hyderabad’s Husri area where the car along with the body was set ablaze in the dark of night”, he said.

The police came to know about the incident early morning of December 7 and they identified the charred dead body by the evening of that day. Subsequently, an FIR was lodged at Husri police station on the complaint of Saira’s daughter.