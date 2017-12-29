1,000 policemen to perform security duties on new year night

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad police has made an elaborate plan for security on eve of new year night in the city. Around 1,000 policemen would be deployed to ensure foolproof security and keep a vigilant eye during celebrations on new year night.

“Traffic police will also coordinate with the city police to maintain law and order and control traffic on the occasion”, said a police source.

He said that police contingent would be deployed at important places, shopping centres, and main markets for the safety of the public.

He said that people should behave as civilized citizens and avoid from any irresponsible activity on the occasion.

The deployment would be made at Supermarket, Jinnah Supermarket, Blue Area, Karachi company market, sectors F-10, F-11, G-10, G-11, Faizabad, Aabpara Market, Shakarparian, IJP road and Express Highway.

Police Commandos will be also deployed at different places apart from patrolling by DSPs, inspectors and provision of more strength to police stations.

All the police stations have been directed to keep foolproof security arrangements in their area of responsibility while special ITP teams have been constituted to ensure smooth flow of traffic on the occasion.