Thousands miss BSc, MA exams as SPLA boycotts

HYDERABAD: Sindh Professors and Lecturers Association (SPLA) on Thursday boycotted examinations of BSc and MA Previous Part-1 in the colleges of Hyderabad, Badin, Thatta, Kotri, Tando Mohammad Khan and other towns in Sindh.

Thousands of students missed the examination of BSc and MA due to the SPLA boycott, as the examinations could not be held at many centres of colleges.

The teachers in colleges of Hyderabad, Matiari and Kotri locked classrooms after which thousands of students returned back homes. In Thatta, the lecturers and professors of Boys and Girls Degree Colleges also boycotted the examinations. However, the administration later arranged teachers from schools and took the examination from the candidates.

In Badin, SPLA boycotted all five examination centres. In Tando Mohammad Khan, the examinations were boycotted by SPLA, but the college administration managed to take examinations in the afternoon, with the support of other staff.