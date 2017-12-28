Thick fog results in closure of motorway

LAHORE: A thick blanket of fog on Thursday engulfed parts of the country including Lahore which resulted in shutting down of parts of the M2 Motorway with the visibility dropping to zero.

According to details, the motorway has been closed from various points while the traffic police officers have also directed the drivers to take precautionary measures during travelling.

Meanwhile, in Narowal, as many as three motorcyclists sustained severe wounds in fog-related road mishaps.

On the other hand, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that mainly cold and dry weather is expected in most parts of the country.

Dense foggy conditions are likely to prevail over plain areas of Punjab and upper Sindh during night and morning hours.