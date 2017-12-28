PM visits Hassan Abdal, lauds faculty, facilities

HASSAN ABDAL: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Wednesday said Pakistan is progressing with a vibrant democracy and a strong economy and added that higher standards in education would excel Pakistan on the path of prosperity.

Addressing the 59th parent’s day event here at the Cadet College Hassan Abdal, the Prime Minister lauded the contributions of students to the nation.

The prime minister lauded the quality of education and high standards of training at the college. PM Abbasi said these students will serve as leaders of tomorrow; in politics, military, industry and more.

He said excellence was a norm at the Cadet College Hassan Abdal. He said distinguished Abdalians were in every field at high positions in the world.

The prime minister lauded the standards and provision of modern facilities for the students. He said the alumni and Punjab and the federal government would play their part in ensuring that all possible needs of the college are met.

He said the expansion programme of the Cadet College Hassan Abdal would be fully funded by the federal government through the Public Sector Development Programme. He was also appreciative of the national integration efforts of the Principal and lauded him for inducting students from Balochistan, not on quota, but on merit.

The prime minister announced two salaries for the faculty, besides Rs 20 million contributions to the Endowment Fund for the faculty for delivering quality education to the young cadets.

The Principal Major General (retd) Najeeb Tariq presented the annual report of the college, the achievements of its students and the expansion plans.