PIMS takes strict action against person who committed immoral act with female in ICU

ISLAMABAD: The administration of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has taken serious action against the person who committed an immoral act in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital.

This was informed by the administration of PIMS during the meeting of the Standing Committee on Government Assurances held on Thursday under the chairmanship of MNA Mr Abdul Majeed Khan Khanan Khail.

PIMS administration informed that as per order of the committee the hospital staff took notice and a legal action and the person is in prison.

The hospital management also ordered that male staff would not check female patients in the future. PIMS has now also installed cameras and a biometric system for checking the staff activities.

It was also informed to the committee that the dropout rate has been reduced in the government schools of Islamabad and that they are being upgraded. Two hundred schools are being furnished and more than two hundred schools will be upgraded in near future.

It was informed that new schools would also be constructed in rural areas.

The committee constituted a sub-committee to monitor the issue of the delay in the construction of a bridge.

The sub-committee consisted of Shahzadi Umerzadi Tiwana, MNA Malik Ibrar Ahmed and MNA Chaudhary Muhammad Munir Azhar.

The meeting was attended by Ms Shahzadi Umerzadi Tiwana, Chaudhry Muhammad Munir Azhar, Malik Ibrar Ahmed, Abdul Hakeem Baloch, Moulana Muhammad Khan Sherani, Dr Shezra Mansab Ali Kharal, Ms Saira Afzal Tarar, National Health Minister and several senior civil officials were also present in the meeting.