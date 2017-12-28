MQM-P MPA Sheeraz Waheed joins PSP

KARACHI: Member of Sindh Assembly (MPA) Sheeraz Waheed here on Thursday announced to leave the Muttahidda Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) and join Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP).

Addressing a press conference at PSP House along with PSP head Mustafa Kamal, he announced to part ways with the MQM-P.

Kamal, on this occasion, said that our doors are open for all. He said he would not indulge in politics of ethnicity. He complained that the standard of newly constructed roads in Karachi is very poor. He reaffirmed that he would continue to raise voice for the rights of people.