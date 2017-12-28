Labourer injured in traffic police, traders scuffle in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A labourer was injured during a scuffle between local traders and a traffic policeman here at Ashraf road on Thursday.

Hastnagri police station SHO, Hafeez-ur-Rehman Khan told APP that traffic policeman Hayat Khan had lifted a vehicle that was wrongly parked at the busy Ashraf road, subsequently annoying the local traders and shopkeepers.

During the exchange of hot words between shopkeepers and the traffic policeman, somebody fired a gun that injured a labourer Gulabad Khan who was shifted to the hospital.

The traders protested against the firing and blocked the road for traffic.

The IGP has ordered an inquiry into the incident and directed the Peshawar CCPO to submit a report at it’s earliest.