UAE police arrest MQM member

KARACHI: United Arab Emirates authorities have reportedly arrested a suspected criminal related to Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM).

The suspect, Shafi alias Dhobi, was arrested by the Dubai police on Tuesday at the request of Pakistan authorities. He has yet to be extradited to Pakistan.

According to Karachi police, the accused worked for the MQM and was wanted in several cases of targeted killings and China-cutting besides other.

This is not the first incident of such arrests. Earlier, Raees Mamma, an alleged target killer, was arrested in Malaysia by Interpol. Several other MQM members, including the key suspects in Baldia Town factory fire Hammad Siddiqui and Rehman Bhola, been arrested from the UAE and Thailand respectively.