Taliban terrorist Jaan Sheena killed in Afghanistan

KABUL: Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorist Jaan Wali Sheena was gunned down in Afghanistan on Wednesday.

Sources said that the commander of the terrorist outfit had escaped to Afghanistan’s Kunar province, where he was attacked by unidentified assailants.

Sheena belonged to Bajaur Agency and was involved in several terrorist attacks. He had escaped to Afghanistan following the military crackdown against terrorists in the tribal areas.

Pakistan says it has credible information that Indian secret agency, RAW, has developed a robust network with the TTP, Jamaatul Ahrar and other terrorist groups in Afghanistan, who “are being used for subversive activities in Pakistan”.

The leader of TTP (Swat) Mullah Fazal Ullah, the mastermind and perpetrator of the attack on the Army Public School in Peshawar, is hiding in Afghanistan.