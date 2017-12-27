Punjab Police’s 98 ASI promoted to rank of SI

LAHORE: SSP Administration Rana Ayaz Saleem has promoted 98 assistant sub-inspectors (ASI) to the rank of sub-inspector.

He made this announced in a meeting of promotion board at CCPO Office on Tuesday.

SSP Operations Muntazir Mehdi and SSP Investigation Ghulam Mubahsir Maikan were also present among other members of board.

In the session, almost cases of 180 officials were under observation for promotion from ASI to SI, among which 98 were promoted to the rank of sub-inspector on the basis of service record and seniority.

Addressing to media, Head of Promotion Board Rana Ayaz Saleem congratulated all promotees from the Lahore police. Moreover, he said that following the vision of Punjab IGP Arif Nawaz Khan, the Lahore police held nine sessions of board of promotion during the current year in which more than 2700 constables and head-constables and all other many officials of different ranks have been promoted.