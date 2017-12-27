PTA spokesperson claims chairman vacated position on completion of tenure

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) spokesperson claimed that former chairman of the authority Dr Ismail Shah vacated his position after completing his four-year term on November 11.

“Some [individuals] are giving off the impression that the former PTA chief vacated his position at the behest of the Lahore High Court (LHC),” PTA’s Public Relations Assistant Director Zaib-un-Nisa said.

“But in fact, in the December 21 order, Justice Shahid Karim had dismissed the petition regarding the appointment of the PTA chairman.”

Justice Karim, in the order, wrote that the chairman’s position is vacant, and the government has already advertised to fill the vacancy hence the petition is dismissed, the PTA spokesperson said.