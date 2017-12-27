PPP says won’t be part of any unconstitutional move

NAUDERO: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Tuesday demanded timely elections on the basis of new delimitations, and said that they will not be a party to any movement that may result in derailing the system or undermining the parliament.

These demands were contained in the resolutions adopted during a combined meeting of the Central Executive Committees of the party presided over jointly by Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Naudero House on the eve of the tenth death anniversary of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

“The party wishes to make it clear that it will not permit any disruption in the continuity of democratic process,” it said.

Party Secretary General Senator Farhatullah Babar said that PPP also discussed the forthcoming general elections next year, directing all party chapters to gear up, ensuring women voting and taking all steps needed to prevent any rigging.

“The PPP will not be a party to any movement that may result in derailing the system or undermining the parliament,” he said.

The CEC expressed grave disappointment over the recent verdict of the anti-terror court in the murder case of Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, describing it as unacceptable, and vowed to vigorously pursue the appeal filed against the verdict to expose the culprits and bring them to justice.

Meeting of the CEC of the Pakistan People's Party in progress at Naundero House. Chairman @BBhuttoZardari and former President @AAliZardari presiding over it. Fateha was offered for #ShaheedMohtarmaBenazirBhutto. #ZindaHaiBB #PPP pic.twitter.com/9lSCAaF8YU — Bilawal House (@BilawalHouseKhi) December 26, 2017

The meeting also expressed grave concern over media reports suggesting that militant organisations were being streamlined, and reminded that under the National Action Plan (NAP), banned militant outfits will not be allowed to reappear under other names.

The CEC resolved to vigorously pursue FATA merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, extend the jurisdiction of Peshawar High Court to tribal areas and other reforms in FATA.

The party also expressed concern over the levying of new taxes on people of Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) without giving them their rights, and which had led to mass protests in the area.

The meeting demanded that fresh delimitation work in accordance with the recently passed constitutional amendment bill.

Moreover, the CEC rejected unilateral moves to declare Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and warned against its consequences.

Senator Farhatullah Babar said that the CEC also expressed grave concern over the discrimination in accountability of political leaders from Punjab and those from Sindh. It also denounced moves to roll back provincial autonomy and non-implementation of the 18th Amendment.