PPL donates Rs10mn to Baitul Sukoon Cancer Hospital

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) donated Rs10 million to Baitul Sukoon Cancer Hospital (BCH) for annual operating expenses of its day care clinic located at purpose-built premises in Karachi.

An official said here on Wednesday that Managing Director and CEO Syed Wamiq Bokhari presented the cheque to BCH trustees, Syed Masoud Ali Naqvi and Fatima Agha, at the head office, in the presence of representatives from both organisations.

Established in 1999, BCH is a renowned healthcare institution providing palliative as well as curative care to cancer patients through a hospital and hospice, the only such combined facility in Pakistan. BCH has so far treated over 50,000 patients through chemo, radio and hormonal therapies as well as surgeries besides counselling and an early cancer detection programme.