PML-N believes in supremacy of law, constitution: Musadik Malik

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Dr Musadik Malik Tuesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) believes in the supremacy of the law and the constitution in the country.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N wanted an effective justice system in the country which was based on equality and believed in across the board accountability.

He said the PML-N had reservations on the decision of the Supreme Court against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, adding that the party also presented its reservations before the people of the country.

Further, Musadik Malik said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan owned an offshore company and had admitted it.

He also said that there was room for improvement in the country’s judicial system as the courts had given some controversial decisions in the past.

Institutions should work in their constitutional domain as it was imperative for strengthening the system in the country, he said.

He further said that all political parties had committed mistakes in the past, however, all of them had learnt from their mistakes due to which the country was moving in the right direction.