Opposition leader links participation in PA proceedings to CM’s attendance

‘Opposition to boycott PA session till CM’s presence’

LAHORE: Opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Mehmood ur Rashid on Wednesday has linked participation in the assembly proceedings to Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s attendance in the house.

“We will boycott the Punjab Assembly session until Shehbaz Sharif makes his party’s point clear about Nawaz Sharif’s movement for justice regarding the Model Town incident in the wake of the Justice Baqir Najfi report,” he said.

In an informal chat with journalists at the public secretariat, Mehmood alleged that the government is deliberately delaying the Punjab Assembly session so as to avoid discussion on important issues like the companies scandal, controversy regarding khatam-e-nabuwat, former premier Nawaz Sharif’s so-called movement for justice and other important issues.

“The government is playing the role of a silent spectator and has closed eyes on the issues haunting the country,” he said, adding that the government is buying time to escape a discussion on these issues. He further said that the opposition parties in the Punjab Assembly are united and he had called a meeting of the parliamentary leaders from Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Jamat-e-Islami (JI) next week to devise a joint strategy against the government.

“We will not let the Punjab Assembly continue sessions until the leader of the house Shehbaz Sharif briefs the august house about all the issues encircling them, these issues are of national importance.”

He criticised the Sharif brothers saying, “Nawaz Sharif and Shehbaz Sharif want a country where they are not held accountable for their misdeeds. They want all the state institutions to be subservient to them. The brothers do not want an independent judiciary and army. PTI will not let looters flee the country, it will hold them accountable. Their countdown has started and January will be heavy for them”.

He further claimed that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) was fooling the masses. “The Sharif brothers plundered the resources of the country through kickbacks and commissions. When their government is about to fall, they are talking about a bloody revolution. They are befooling the nation,” he lamented.

Aleem Khan issues list of assets to media:

Meanwhile, Central Punjab PTI President Aleem khan issued a list of his assets to the media.

In a statement, he said all his assets are registered with the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and he had completed all the legal formalities related to his company.

“I showed a list of all assets to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and details of all transactions are available with an FBR record.”

He said he wondered why the government is asking for records of his assets when the list is already available with government institutions. All receipts are laying with the government.”

Taking a swipe at the government he said, “Thank Almighty Allah, I am not waiting for a letter from the Qatari Prince to give a money trial of my income.”

Referring to the Sharif brothers, he said, “Thieves usually think that all people are thieves, but I am not so. The PML-N president should thank the PTI chairman Imran Khan for teaching him democracy. “