KARACHI: The annual election of Karachi Press Club (KPC) will be held on December 30.

According to KPC announcement here on Wednesday, Dr Tauseef Ahmed Khan has been nominated as chief election commissioner for the election. The polling will be held from 9 am to 5 pm without any break at the KPC.

All arrangements for holding the election have been completed. Some 965 members of KPC will cast their vote through the electronic system, said the announcement.