Hospital in Mankera tehsil is a gift of Qatar to Pakistani brothers: Khawaja Imran Nazir

LAHORE: Primary and Secondary Healthcare Provincial Minister, Khawaja Imran Nazir has said that Pakistan has friendly relations with her brother country Qatar.

He said that the Jassim & Hamid Bin Jasim charity foundation in Qatar is constructing a fifty-bed state of the art hospital on 96-canal at Mankera tehsil of District Bhakkar. The minister said that fifty percent of the hospital’s construction has been completed while the rest will be completed soon.

He expressed these views while meeting the delegation from the Jassim & Hamid Bin Jasim charity foundation Qatar, here today. The minister said that his department is working day and night to provide best health facilities to the 120 million people of the province.

He said that in the first phase revamping of 40 tehsil and district hospitals is under process. He instructed the construction company to gear up the work and said that he will personally visit Bhakkar soon.

Khawaja Imran thanked Qatar saying, “The Punjab government is really thankful to its brother country for this gift which portrays the deep relation of friendship between both nations”.

Members of the delegation briefed the provincial minister on construction work and the purchase and installation of equipment.

Special Secretary Dr Faisal Zahoor, Additional Secretary Fatima Sheikh and officers from PSHD were also present at the occasion. Jassim & Hamid bin Jasim charity foundation Director Naeem Younis and Sameer Sharaf were representing the foundation.