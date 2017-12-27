Engineering projects exhibition to begin on Dec 28

KARACHI: Karachi’s Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) President Professor Dr Zubair Shaikh will open student’s engineering projects exhibition ‘Junior Spark-2’ at the university campus on December 28.

The exhibition has been organised by MAJU engineering and technology student’s society under the supervision of faculty members Waheed Uddin Haider and Hafiz M Shoaib Azher, said a statement on Wednesday. Young computer scientists and engineers of MAJU will show their amazing electronics circuit development and presentation skills at the event.

During this exhibition, drones, remote-controlled cars, robotic arm (gesture control), solar charger and other engineering projects, including electronics games will be presented. The exhibition will continue from 10 am to 3 pm.

The three best projects will be announced besides distribution of certificates among participant students at the closing session of the exhibition.