Asif Zardari, Mushaikh Azzam president assure Qadri of attending APC

LAHORE: Mushaikh Azzam President Pir Khawaja Attaullah Taunsvi and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday assured Pakistan Awami Tehreek (PAT) chief Dr Tahirul Qadri of attending the All Parties Conference (APC) called against the incumbent government.

Qadri contacted Mushaikh Azzam president and invited him to participate in the APC.

The Mushaikh Azzam president assured the PAT leader of attending the conference.

On the other hand, former president Asif Ali Zardari telephoned PAT chief Dr Qadri and assured Qadri of participating in the APC.

The PPP co-chairman will also meet the PAT chief Thursday at his residence in Lahore.

Qadri has called the APC against the incumbent government, as he has earlier demanded Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Law Minister Rana Sanaullah to step down from their positions, in light of the Model Town judicial commission report.

The PAT chief had said that they would announce their future course of action during an APC scheduled for Thursday.

The inquiry report—prepared by Justice Baqir Najfi commission—stated that police tried to cover up the facts regarding who gave orders to open fire on protesters.

It added that no legal opinion was sought from the Punjab advocate general prior to the start of the operation.