Religious ministry to announce new Hajj policy this week

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has finalised the new Hajj policy and is expected to announce the policy, subject to the federal government’s approval, this week.

According to official sources, the ministry will start receiving the applications for Government Hajj Scheme from mid-January, 2018.

The successful intending pilgrims will be selected through balloting in the last week of January.

Pakistan’s total Hajj quota is 179,210 and sixty per cent of total allocated hujjaj will attend the religious ceremony through the government’s scheme while the 40 per cent will attend the congregation through private hajj schemes, the sources told APP.

The Government Scheme Hajj applicants of over 75 years of age and those applicants who remained unsuccessful in last three or four consecutive years would be selected for hajj 2018 without any balloting, the sources said.