President, PM, politicians extend happy Christmas to Pakistani Christian

KARACHI: President Mamnoon, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan have extended the Christmas greetings to the Christian community across the country.

The president and premier, in their separate messages, lauded the sincere efforts of Christians for the socio-economic uplift of Pakistan.

President Mamnoon said the country’s constitution guarantees equal rights for all minority communities and the government was fulfilling its constitutional and moral responsibilities in this regard.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in his felicitation message said that Jesus Christ (AS) brought and preached the message of peace, brotherhood and love for the whole humanity.

“We are proud of our Christian brethren; they are an integral part of our multicultural polity; and I am confident that their patriotic contributions will continue to accelerate the pace of Pakistan’s progress,” he said in his message.

Merry Christmas from politicians

Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a tweet, said: “Heartiest congratulations to the Christian community around the world on the festive occasion of Christmas! My gratitude to the Pakistani Christian community for their amazing public service.”

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also extended felicitations to the Christian community.

Taking to Twitter, he said: “Merry Christmas to my Christian brothers and sisters. Wishing you all joy, love & peace. Bilawal House Christmas tree out in solidarity again this year.”

The countrywide political leaders also congratulated the Christian community on the occasion.

PTI chairman Imran Khan facilitated the Christian brethren a happy Christmas in a message through his Twitter handle. He said, “Wishing our Christian citizens a Happy Christmas, full of peace and joy.”