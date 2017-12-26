Pakistan Red Crescent distributes gifts among Christian community

LAHORE: The Pakistan Red Crescent (PRC) held a ceremony to celebrate Christmas at the Cathedral Church Lahore on Tuesday.

PRC Chairman Dr Saeed Elahi was the chief guest on the occasion. The organisation’s officials distributed non-food items among 150 families. Each package included blankets, lamps, burner socks, jackets and a kitchen set. Dr Saeed Elahi while addressing participants from the Christian community said that PRC’s humanity has no religion.

“We are fulfilling our mission of serving humanity without any discrimination,” he said.

He further said that the PRC was standing in solidarity with the Christian community over the loss of lives in the terrorist attack in Quetta. He said that the purpose of distribution was to share the festivity with the Christian community.