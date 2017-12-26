Govt’s priority is to provide adequate health facilities to masses: PM

–Abbasi chairs briefing on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said Tuesday that the provision of adequate health facilities to the public is the foremost priority of the current government.

Chairing a briefing on revamping of Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi here at PM House, the prime minister said that the federal government would provide the best possible support to the hospital to enable it to serve the community in a more efficient manner.

Military Lands and Cantonments director general briefed the prime minister about the health facilities being provided to the residents as well as non-residents at the Cantonment Hospital Rawalpindi.

He also briefed the meeting about renovation plans of the facility and setting up of modern medical equipment to ensure better health services to people, especially the poor.

The prime minister was informed that besides making the existing 500-bed health facility fully functional, the establishment of a medical college was also included in the up-gradation plans.

Minister for Defence Engineer Khurram Dastgir Khan, member of National Assembly Malik Abrar Ahmed, Finance secretary and senior officers also attended the briefing.