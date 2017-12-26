FATA’s people will not accept government’s illogical solutions: Siraj ul Haq

LAHORE: Jamaat e Islami Ameer, Senator Siraj ul Haq has urged the government to implement the FATA reforms suggested by Sartaj Aziz without any further delay.

He was talking to JI workers at the Lahore airport before his departure for London on Tuesday for a twelve-day visit primarily meant for preaching and to streamline organizational affairs of the JI.

Siraj ul Haq said that the tyrannical FCR’s abolition and FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) could not be delayed further. He said that if the government tried to thrust any other illogical solution, the FATA’s people would not accept it. He also said it was the government’s responsibility to ensure the passage of the bill for FATA’s merger by the assembly before December 31.

The JI chief observed that the rulers had given nothing to the masses except poverty, illiteracy, unemployment and lawlessness.

He went on to state that agriculture in the country was on the decline due to the erroneous policies of the rulers. India was building dams on Pakistan’s rivers to divert their water to its own land but the Pakistani rulers were keen to please New Delhi in every possible manner.

He will also address the Pakistani community in London and is scheduled to return home on January 06. JI Deputy Secretary-General Muhammad Asghar is accompanying the JI chief.

Before his departure, the JI chief nominated Liaqat Baloch as the acting JI Ameer in his absence. Liaqat Baloch took an oath of his interim responsibilities at a simple ceremony held at Mansoora.

Minorities living in complete harmony with Muslims:

In the interim, JI Secretary General Liaqat Baloch has said that all the minorities in the country are living in complete harmony with the Muslim majority

He was addressing the Christian community on Christmas in the city.

He also said that a consensus on national priorities especially for weeding out corruption was imperative for converting the country into a truly Islamic welfare state.

He termed Indian spy Kulbhushan’s meeting with his mother and wife a good humanitarian gesture but deplored that India had responded with firing on the border killing three soldiers.