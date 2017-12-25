Sushma Swaraj asks for votes in return for pro-Palestine vote at UN

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday sparked a debate on Twitter after she asked for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in return of pro-Palestine vote at the Union Nation General Assembly meeting on the status of Jerusalem.

In a tweet, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President M Badruddin Ajmal thanked Swaraj for India’s decision to vote against the United States Jerusalem move at the UN, to which the minister replied, “Thank you, Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us.”

Thanks Government of India for voting in the UN against US decision of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.@SushmaSwaraj — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 22, 2017

Thank you Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us. https://t.co/OsQPv4PNDe — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) December 22, 2017

Her tweet was met with a strong response from Ajmal and other users.

“Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between the majority and minority community, our vote will be for you,” said the Assam leader.

Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between Majority and Minority community, our vote will be for you. https://t.co/yLoEoCazqD — M Badruddin Ajmal (@BadruddinAjmal) December 23, 2017

Here are some other reactions to Swaraj’s tweet:

I will vote if Shambhu Lal is punished, Babu Bajrangi is kept in jail, killers of Akhlaq are not draped in tricolor, lynchers of Muslims are accepted as terrorists and treated same. I and we will vote. https://t.co/fKa80gpNB7 — Whirling Dervesh (@WhirlingDervesh) December 23, 2017