Sushma Swaraj asks for votes in return for pro-Palestine vote at UN

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday sparked a debate on Twitter after she asked for votes for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in return of pro-Palestine vote at the Union Nation General Assembly meeting on the status of Jerusalem.

In a tweet, All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) President M Badruddin Ajmal thanked Swaraj for India’s decision to vote against the United States Jerusalem move at the UN, to which the minister replied, “Thank you, Ajmal Sahib. Now you vote for us.”

Her tweet was met with a strong response from Ajmal and other users.

“Our vote is always for India, Madam. The day BJP does not differentiate between the majority and minority community, our vote will be for you,” said the Assam leader.

Here are some other reactions to Swaraj’s tweet:

