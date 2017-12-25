PTI leadership resolves to root out corruption from country

LAHORE: The top leadership of Pakistan Tehreek e-Insaf’s (PTI) has resolved that they will thwart the conspiracies hatched to foil the accountability process in the country.

PTI core committee member Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, Hamid Khan, Waleed Iqbal, Waseem Chaudhry and Ubaidur Rehman addressed the workers and also participated in a cake cutting ceremony.

“Corrupt people have no right to sit in the parliament. The gravest threat to democracy is corruption which must be rooted out. Rulers have made Quaid’s Pakistan ‘Masaailistaan’. PTI will create a new Pakistan under the leadership of Imran Khan, which will provide justice, equality and peace to people,” they said.

Sarwar said that the corrupt people are trying to stop the way of accountability, which is unacceptable for the people of Pakistan. The corrupt people will face the accountability and punishment, he added.

“Pakistan Tehreek Insaf is striving to make Pakistan peaceful, prosperous and developed as enshrined by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in his historical addresses,” the leaders said.

On the occasion, Hamid Khan said that Pakistan cannot move ahead without ensuring the rule of law in the country. “We will stop the way of corrupt people who aspire to attack the Supreme Court,” he added.

PTI leader Waleed Iqbal said that Pakistan can’t move ahead without eradication of corruption and apprehending the corrupt elements.

Meanwhile, addressing PTI workers in PP-147 here on the eve of Christmas and Quaid-e-Azam Day, PTI leader Aleem Khan said that after coming in power, party’s chairman Imran Khan as the prime minister would introduce revolutionary policies so that the 70 year long issues can be resolved.

He said that as compared to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), Imran Khan in his 21-year long political struggle did the national politics whereas the Sharif family always tried to increase its business.

Aleem said that so many things are still to be done to truly follow the teachings of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah. He congratulated the Christian community on the eve of the birthday of Jesus and said that PTI would fully empower the minorities.

He also criticised the PML-N government for not providing the basic living facilities to the masses during the last 15 years and said that as a minister and MPA from PP-147, he undertook a number of big decisions of mega projects in the area. He added that the so-called “Khadim-e-Aala” [Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif] introduced personal publicity and provided contaminated water, bad law and order, poor facilities of health and education, and now people would never give them another chance.

He expressed hope that in the general elections like all over the country, people would give a mandate to Imran Khan so that change can be brought. He also thanked the people of PP-147 for giving him political identity and said that he would remember these people forever.

On this occasion, a cake for Quaid’s birthday and Christmas was cut.

PTI local leaders Tahri Altaf, Islam Bhai, Moazam Qadri, Lala Rafique, Rizwan Yousaf, Shahab Khan, Nasir Jutt, William Bhatti, Nasir Siddiquee, Mobeen Kamboh, Javed Yousaf, Zulqarnain Zaki and Salim Shabraati were present.