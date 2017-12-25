Nation remembers Jinnah on his birth anniversary

ISLAMABAD: The birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah would be celebrated on December 25 (today) across the country with traditional zeal and fervour.

Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born on December 25, 1876, in Karachi. With a public holiday, the national flag will be hoisted on important government buildings throughout the country. The day will dawn with special prayers for the security, progress and prosperity of the country.

The Federal Ministry of Information, Broadcasting and National Heritage will celebrate the day with the themes “Hamara Quaid” and “Mein Hoon Quaid Ka Pakistan”. Special events will be arranged on the day to highlight and promote the ideas and views of the Father of the Nation, particularly with regard to rule of law, the supremacy of the constitution, and upholding of democracy.

The celebrations are aimed at educating the youth about the Quaid’s vision and Pakistan’s ideology. Activities will be held in schools and colleges. The government, social and literary organizations will arrange special programmes to shed light on Quaid-e-Azam’s lifelong political struggle and his guiding principles of faith, unity and discipline.

Quran Khawani will be held at the Mazar-e-Quaid in Karachi, while a change of guards ceremony will also take place. A large number of people from all walks of life are expected to visit the tomb to pay tribute to Quaid-e-Azam for his services he rendered for the creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the sub-continent.

Muhammad Ali Jinnah was a lawyer and politician, and served as the leader of All-India Muslim League from 1913 until Pakistan’s independence on August 14, 1947, and then as Pakistan’s first governor-general until his death on September 11, 1948.

In his message to the nation on the birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam, President Mamnoon Hussain urged the nation to get united for the noble cause of national progress and prosperity by setting aside the political and non-political differences.

He said the ideal way to pay tribute to the great Quaid was not to hesitate from any sacrifice for the development and prosperity of the motherland.

He observed that the relevance of Quaid’s teachings and thought was increasing with every passing day as he had given us the golden principles of faith, unity and discipline.

The president prayed to Allah Almighty to help us strive for the development of the country following the footsteps of the Quaid-e-Azam.