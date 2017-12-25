FM Asif to attend foreign ministers’ summit in Beijing tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif will leave for Beijing, China, on Tuesday to attend a trilateral dialogue between the foreign ministers of Pakistan, China, and Afghanistan on issues of counter-terrorism, development, and security

At the invitation of Foreign Minister Wang Yi, Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif of Pakistan and Afghan Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani will head delegations to attend the dialogue, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying last Thursday.

Chunying had said that the dialogue held crucial importance for all the three countries.

“It will be the first meeting of its kind since the three countries agreed to establish a trilateral dialogue mechanism in June,” Hua had said at a news briefing.

“China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his Pakistani and Afghan counterparts will have an in-depth exchange on political mutual trust and reconciliation, development and connectivity, security cooperation and counterterrorism.”

“China hopes this meeting will help improve Afghanistan-Pakistan relations, promote trilateral cooperation, and contribute to regional peace, stability and development,” she added.

In June this year, when Yi visited Pakistan and Afghanistan for shuttle diplomacy, the three countries agreed to establish the Pakistan-China-Afghanistan trilateral foreign ministers’ mechanism, as a platform for enhancing the dialogue and cooperation among the three countries.