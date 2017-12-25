Ayesha Gulalai to launch political party in January

Former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member Ayesha Gulalai announced Monday to launch her own political party in the first week of January 2018.

She broke the important news while talking to reporters during her visit to Nowshehra. On the occasion, Gulalai called on all workers of PTI to join her party on the basis of ideology.

Gulalai’s announcement comes at an important time as the country moves closer to election year. The disgruntled PTI leader said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government had failed to deliver on its promises which had left the people of the province in a state of insecurity and confusion.

She accused the PTI government of being deeply involved in corruption and nepotism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She said, “Pervez Khattak’s family has made new records of corruption and surpassed all others.”

Commenting on PTI leader Jehangir Tareen’s political standing, she said that he was a businessman and not a politician.

On the other hand, PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry reacted to Gulalai’s announcement by saying that the Election Commission of Pakistan should take notice of the announcement and cancel her membership from the National Assembly.