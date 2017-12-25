A week later, Quetta’s Christian community reels from church attack

QUETTA: The sound of the explosion at Methodist Church last week still echoes in the minds of the members of the Christian community who survived the attack.

Last Sunday, nine people including four women were killed and 57 injured after a suicide attack on Quetta’s Bethel Memorial Church.

Members of Christian community returned to the blast site for their weekly prayers but the forlorn look on their faces showed that they are still reeling from the explosion.

The Christian community also prayed for the casualties of the attack, as well as for safety and prosperity of the country. After the prayers, the members remembered the friends and family members they lost to terrorism through collective mourning.

Two days ago, Saint Mary Church held memorial services for the deceased and invited their families to join them.

The attack has led to government employing heightened security measures and at least 40 worship places have been put on high alert.

A heavy contingent of police has been deployed at the high alert areas.