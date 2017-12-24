Sharif’s inefficiency created issues between govt, institutions: Khursheed

Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Khursheed Shah said ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif should have paid heed to the advice given to him by parliamentarians.

“Sharif’s inefficiency was the reason why massive issues between the government and other institutions erupted,” he said.

Praising the Army chief, he said, “Uncertainty was prevalent in the country’s politics until the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Qamar Bajwa reaffirmed his support for democracy.”

However, he cautioned, some factions were still issuing statements which were contributing to an increase in uncertainty.

He stated that what is going on in national politics is not good. The sitting government is pursuing a policy of confrontation with the institutions, he said, adding that war with institutions will be harmful to the country.

He also said that the parliament must complete its tenure.

Criticising Imran Khan he said, “PTI chief should save KP government first and later, he should talk about Sindh.”

He went on to say that clean drinking water is not available to people of Punjab. “Around 50 per cent of the people are living a life of poverty in the country,” he remarked.

Responding to a question, he said doctors are not available for the patients in most of the hospitals in Pakistan. “No doctor is ready to perform duty in rural areas,” he lamented.

Earlier, he had said that his party was not in favour of holding early general elections, and they should take place by July or August next year.

He added that there was no need for fresh delimitation of constituencies to hold the polls as questions had been raised over the accuracy of the latest census results.

“The PML-N shouldn’t have a problem with that because it had won in the last elections with the same constituencies.”

The PPP leader maintained that Sindh’s population figures in the new census results were inaccurate. “If the results showed the true figures of Sindh’s population increase, the province’s seats would have increased by 10 or 12,” he remarked.